Vaani Kapoor Drops Sexy Pics in Bralette & Skirt After Fans Choose Ghungroo Over Besharam Rang

Vaani Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest photo shoot. The actress dropped a series of sexy photos of herself wearing a lilac bralette and skirt with a thigh-high skirt. Vaani’s post came a few hours after fans compared her and Hrithik Roshan’s song Ghungroo with Pathaan new song Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Vaani looked sizzling hot as she struck a sensuous pose for her photo shoot inspired by the OG Kim Kardashian. Her photos went viral as soon as she posted them on her account, with fans flooding the comment section with fire emojis. Vaani dropped the photos with the caption, “Mood [nail polish emoji] Inspired by the OG @kimkardashian [kiss emoji]."

Meanwhile, hours after the music video of Besharam Rang was launched, netizens began comparing it to War song Ghungroo which was picturised on Hrithik and Vaani. A section of the internet pointed out that Vaani did a far better job in Ghungroo than Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang.

Vani Kapoor was so effortlessly sexy in Ghungroo but this Besharam Rang is the definition of trying to hard. pic.twitter.com/8UouLA1Jqy— Saϻbi† (@BesharamHoon) December 12, 2022

Vaani Kapoor in Ghungroo > Deepika in Besharam Rang— Barkhurdaarjivi… 🇮🇳 (@BloodyKamina) December 12, 2022

Absolutely right Bro. Director Siddharth Anand has shot Besharam Rang song exactly like Ghungroo song but it is a shame that ShahRukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could not follow Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor even 1%…💯🙌— vIkaSh_PanChaL (@TWEET2VIP) December 12, 2022

Vaani Kapoor >>Deepika Padukone in every aspect..That's it that's the Tweet 👍— ' (@jeenelagahun) December 12, 2022

Ghungroo was way better but the song is not that but but ghungroo main vaani Kapoor was looking way better than Deepika to be honest #BesharmRang pic.twitter.com/5sTtpTVHAS— Samir Sonawane (@samir_sonawane) December 12, 2022

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years. This is also Deepika’s fourth film with Shah Rukh. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

