Vaani Kapoor Says Dancing with Hrithik Roshan in War was 'Stressful'

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, opened up about the famous track Ghungroo from the film. Vaani was seen dancing with Hrithik Roshan and admitted that the hook step made her paranoid.

Talking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Vaani also admitted that she tried to get choreographer Bosco Martis to let her out of the dance sequence but to no avail. “That one step gave me a lot of stress and anxiety. I am a paranoid person, so for me to deal with that stress is like...” She said that finally the choreographer gave her a very easy step to do.

Vaani will be next seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She had also previously worked with Ranveer Singh in Befikre. The actress was asked the difference between working with the two actors and she said, “He (Ranveer) is very in the character, he makes notes before every scene and he is constantly high on energy. He is very well-prepared before he comes for a scene.”

“With Ranbir, I feel that he can switch on and switch off very easily. He doesn’t have to constantly be in character. Whatever little I have observed of him is that he and I could just be talking, very normally, and then when Karan says ‘action’, he switches on to this character that he is playing. It could be the most emotional, sensitive scene, and he would pull it off,” she added.

