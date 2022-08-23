Vaani Kapoor Says She's Detached From Comparison Between Actors: 'You Don't Have To Get Affected'

Vaani Kapoor has secured her place in the industry by portraying exciting roles in films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Being an outsider, the stellar actress paved her own way in the Bollywood industry with her talent and glamour. Hailing from an entertainment domain where actors are bound to get pitied against each other, Vaani reveals in one of her conversations that she feels detached from it.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vaani Kapoor said, “When it comes to one actor being compared to another, or pitted against another, I am so detached from it. Once I am on a film set, or working on a project, I am fulfilled doing that project. I want to give it all my concentration and the focus is (always) on my work.”

The Shamshera actress added, “But yeah, people do compare constantly. Sometimes it feels okay, because we are public figures, people want to draw comparisons, and people want to do what they want, but you don’t have to get too affected by it.”

Vaani Kapoor also explained that it is imperative to divert one’s energy and focus on one’s work without being stalled by any exterior elements. She expressed, “You need to be a horse with blinders on and keep acing what comes your way. And put all your energy into that. Because if I keep fretting over what others are doing, I will lose my focus and my dedication. So, I prefer to focus on my work. I don’t try to create that pressure.”

She further elaborated, “But when you talk about healthy competition, that’s amazing. That’s because it also keeps you encouraged to do better and do good work. It kind of challenges you to push yourself more. It pushes you to work and become more hardworking and excel in whatever you’re doing. So, I don’t take it that I don’t get too bogged down by it.”

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Karan Malhotra’s period action Shamshera where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Although the film proved to be a dud at the Box Office, her performance was widely appreciated by critics and fans.

