Vaani Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring In Her ‘Winter Activated’ Look, See Pics

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor encountered a setback on the professional front recently, after her last film Shamshera failed to impress viewers. Now, the actress is all geared up to spring back to action with two untitled movies, one of which is helmed by director Dinesh Vijan. Besides films, Vaani is also a fashion enthusiast. She often drops snippets of her glamorous photoshoots, earning a name in the good books of the fashion police. Recently, the B-town diva dished out some major fashion goals from her winter wardrobe collections, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

“Winter activated,” Vaani captioned her latest Instagram post. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress looked ready for the winter season, donning a dusty, ivory-white, sleeveless, turtleneck crop sweater that she teamed up with a pair of velvety and furry maroon-hued mini-skirt. The 34-year-old sets the temperature soaring in the sunkissed pictures, flaunting her midriff. Vaani’s body-hugging outfit accentuated her killer curves further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

The tinsel town star added the extra oomph factor to her ensemble by sporting minimalistic and dewy makeup. A touch of pink-shimmery eyeshadow and a dash of glossy peach-pink lipstick with a hint of kohl and eyeliner was enough to add the perfect drama to her striking facial features. Vaani rounded off her look with straightened, open tresses, posing for the clicks, bowling us over with her on-fleek expressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

The actress’ admirers gushed over Vaani’s uber-chic winter fashion. But it also grabbed the attention of trolls, who criticised her look and gave her a reality check. “Ye pahan kar zara Delhi ki sadak par utro kulfi jam jayegi (If you step outside on the Delhi streets, wearing this outfit, you will freeze like a Kufi),” pointed out one user.

“Hatho ko thand nahi lagti kia? (Doesn’t your hands get cold?),” read another sarcastic remark. “Nice… but what’s the purpose of wearing winter clothing when your stomach and legs are out?” quipped a third netizen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Vaani recently participated in a three-day US tour last year on December 31. During the event, the Bollywood beauty danced her heart out to chartbuster songs from her films including Befikre’s Nashe Si Chad Gayi, War’s Ghungroo, Bell Bottom’s Sakhiyan, and Shamshera’s Fitoor, enthralling the frenzied crowd.

Read all the Latest Movies News here