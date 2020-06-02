MOVIES

Vaani Kapoor Shuts Down Abusive Troll Who Called Her Ugly with Classy Reply

An abusive troll tried to ruin Vaani Kapoor's #AskMe session on social media recently. Her classy response to them is exemplary.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor recently got on social media to for a #AskMe session. The War actress had much praise coming her way for starring in the action movie with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as fans eagerly await her next, which is YRF's Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

During the interaction with her fans, Vaani responded to questions regrading how she is keeping engaged amid the lockdown and even suggested a watch list to her followers. However, an online troll tried to ruin Vaani's interaction as they popped in with an abusive comment on her handle.

The troll's comment during Vaani's #AskMe session was, "You ugly b***h." But it was Vaani's response to them that became the highlight. In response, Vaani wrote, "You're beautiful inside out," and accompanied it with a heart-shaped emoji, thus shelling out major tips on how to deal with cyberbullying and not be affected by it.

During another instance, Vaani responded to what makes her positive and energetic. She said, "Conscious decision to observe and choose one's thoughts wisely and love."

Meanwhile, Vaani also announced recently that she will go on a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners amid the COVID-19 lockdown. For the effort, Vaani has teamed up with actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula's online fundraising platform, Fankind.

The funds will provide hot cooked meals to wage earners and their families. Each meal costs Rs 30 and will be delivered in various areas of Maharashtra, Bangalore, and Chennai. Each meal will be a wholesome and nutritional platter comprising healthy staples like rice, daal, vegetables, chapati and more.

(With inputs from IANS)

