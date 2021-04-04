Vaani Kapoor Sizzles in Scintillating Hot Mirror Dress, Check out Diva’s Latest Look

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans and followers updated with sizzling hot looks now and then. With her new post on Instagram, she seems soaring the mercury high and setting the Instagram on fire. Though the pictures are hot, the actress tickled her followers by choosing the ice cube emoticon as its caption.

The actress is exuding charm in the dazzling mirror dress and looking like a sexy shiny disco ball. The off-shoulder dress bedecked with mirrors all over is bringing the retro vibe to the entire look. The striking poses the actress chose accentuate her curvaceous body and dispense sultry appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala dropped fire emojis to express her awestruck moment. It was not long ago, that the actress donned another mirror dress from the latest collection of the designer Arpita Mehta ‘The Mirror’. It was a brown dress with a deeply plunged neckline blouse with sleek straps.

The actress is doing great on the professional front and has big-budget releases like BellBottom, Shamsheraand Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in her kitty. In the movie BellBottom, the leggy lass has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, while in Shamshera,she will be seen sharing the screen with superstar Ranbir Kapoor. In another big flickChandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the audience will see her with Ayushmann Khurrana.Talking to Zee News about her endeavor, she said, “When you do big films, while you are bound to get more eyeballs, along with it comes a lot of scrutiny."

Not only films, the actress has also bagged many endorsements. Recently, she became the brand ambassador of an international fashion brand, the face of a premium hair colour brand, and has three to four more yet-to-be-announced endorsements.