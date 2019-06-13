Vaani Kapoor Slays in Green Monokini at Friend’s Bachelorette in Goa, See Pics
Vaani Kapoor will next be seen on-screen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s forthcoming film Fighters.
Image: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor, who is currently in Goa for a close friend’s bachelorette, has been flaunting her beach body in the pictures that she has been religiously posting on Instagram.
Sharing pictures of her dressed in a stunning neon green monokini, flaunting her enviable figure, she wrote, “Tropical state of mind ☀️☘️.”
Vaani is reportedly in Goa for her college friend Zuebisha Gandhi's bachelorette and accompanying them are their two other friends Kanika and Komal. Sharing a picture with the bride-to-be, Vaani wrote, "Always saying yes to new adventures together...more memories to us."
The Befikre actress also shared another image with the entire girl gang, which she captioned, "Staying together. Slaying together."
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vaani will next be seen on-screen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s forthcoming film Fighters. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, it is slated to release on October 2 this year.
Vaani will also be seen in YRF’s action-adventure film Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.
