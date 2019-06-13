Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vaani Kapoor Slays in Green Monokini at Friend’s Bachelorette in Goa, See Pics

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen on-screen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s forthcoming film Fighters.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vaani Kapoor Slays in Green Monokini at Friend’s Bachelorette in Goa, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor
Loading...

Vaani Kapoor, who is currently in Goa for a close friend’s bachelorette, has been flaunting her beach body in the pictures that she has been religiously posting on Instagram.

Sharing pictures of her dressed in a stunning neon green monokini, flaunting her enviable figure, she wrote, “Tropical state of mind ☀️☘️.”

View this post on Instagram

Tropical state of mind ☀️☘️

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

Vaani is reportedly in Goa for her college friend Zuebisha Gandhi's bachelorette and accompanying them are their two other friends Kanika and Komal. Sharing a picture with the bride-to-be, Vaani wrote, "Always saying yes to new adventures together...more memories to us."

The Befikre actress also shared another image with the entire girl gang, which she captioned, "Staying together. Slaying together."

View this post on Instagram

Staying together Slaying together

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

View this post on Instagram

The pursuit of Sunniness ☀️

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vaani will next be seen on-screen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s forthcoming film Fighters. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, it is slated to release on October 2 this year.

Vaani will also be seen in YRF’s action-adventure film Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram