Vaani Kapoor To Go On Virtual Date To Raise Funds For Daily Wage Earners

Vaani Kapoor has teamed up with Anshula Kapoor for the fundraising platform, Fankind. Five winners will get a chance to meet Vaani virtually, the funds for which will be used for providing hot cooked meals to wage earners and their families.

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will go on a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"As human beings, we will need to come forward and support as many people as possible in need due to the coronavirus pandemic in our country. I'm doing my bit to support the daily wage earners of our country and their families who are in dire situations given the lockdown," Vaani said.

Five winners will get a chance to meet Vaani virtually. For the effort, Vaani has teamed up with actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula's online fundraising platform, Fankind.



"My activity, in which five lucky winners can have a virtual date with me, will see us collect funds to help feed them and their families across the country." she added.

The funds will provide hot cooked meals to wage earners and their families. Each meal costs Rs 30 and will be delivered in various areas of Maharashtra, Bangalore, and Chennai. Each meal will be a wholesome and nutritional platter comprising healthy staples like rice, daal, vegetables, chapati, and more.


