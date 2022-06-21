Vaani Kapoor To Play a Porn Star Look-Alike In Her Upcoming Movie? Here's What We Know

Vaani Kapoor has been climbing the success steps in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Shuddh Desi Romance which also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her last film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, where she played the role of a transwoman alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, was a great success at the box office too. Vaani’s role was lauded by the audience as well as the film critics.

The War actress is now exploring more challenging roles which will prove her craft. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Vaani has now signed a social-comedy drama film, titled Sarvagunn Sampanna under the banner of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Reportedly, it will be a women-centric film in which Vaani Kapoor will be playing the role of a porn star look-alike set in the 90s. An industry source close to the publishing site said, “Dinesh Vijan is making a high-concept, a progressive film about a small-town girl who looks like a popular porn star. It is a special project that brings to light a very important message while entertaining the audience with its quirky storyline. Vaani plays a strong, bold, dignified woman fighting for her integrity, exposing the poor mentality of the Indian patriarchal society all along.”

Sarvagunn Sampanna will also mark the directorial debut of Shonali Rattan. Shonali has previously assisted her husband and filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal and Shiddat. She has also worked on Goldie Behl’s Zee5 series, Mithya.

Reportedly, the film Sarvagunn Sampanna is already under pre-production and is said to be in production mode within a couple of months. The film will also mark Befikre actress’ first film as a solo lead since her debut in 2013.

Other than Sarvagunn Sampanna, Vaani Kapoor’s much-delayed yet awaited period action drama Shamshera is slated to hit the theatres on July 22. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani will be portraying the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of an antagonist. The film, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, narrates the story of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence during British rule.

