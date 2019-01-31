English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Vaani Kapoor: Trolling Has Become a Norm of Social Media Where People Enjoy Belittling Everybody
Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance.
Vaani Kapoor. (Image: Getty Images)
Actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Befikre, says trolling has become a norm of the social media. Her comments came days after her Befikre co-star Ranveer Singh was trolled after he posted a photograph with police officers and constables at Umang 2019.
The actor was picked up in the air by the men in khakhee. Some on social media took offence saying that the Simmba actor has disrespected the men in uniform. "That's typical Ranveer Singh for you. I feel everybody gets trolled. There is no one who hasn't got trolled on social media. I guess trolling has become a norm of social media where people enjoy belittling everybody," Vaani told IANS.
"Everybody is out there to pull the other person down but it will only bother if you let it bother you," she added.
On the work front, Vaani will be next seen with actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled dance film. She will also star in Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film’s shooting began in December last year. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, it is slated to release on July 31, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The actor was picked up in the air by the men in khakhee. Some on social media took offence saying that the Simmba actor has disrespected the men in uniform. "That's typical Ranveer Singh for you. I feel everybody gets trolled. There is no one who hasn't got trolled on social media. I guess trolling has become a norm of social media where people enjoy belittling everybody," Vaani told IANS.
"Everybody is out there to pull the other person down but it will only bother if you let it bother you," she added.
On the work front, Vaani will be next seen with actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled dance film. She will also star in Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film’s shooting began in December last year. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, it is slated to release on July 31, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- Karanvir Bohra Issued a Temporary Passport, Thanks Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy for Immediate Help in Moscow
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
- Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results