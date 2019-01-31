Vaani Kapoor: Trolling Has Become a Norm of Social Media Where People Enjoy Belittling Everybody

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Befikre, says trolling has become a norm of the social media. Her comments came days after her Befikre co-star Ranveer Singh was trolled after he posted a photograph with police officers and constables at Umang 2019.The actor was picked up in the air by the men in khakhee. Some on social media took offence saying that the Simmba actor has disrespected the men in uniform. "That's typical Ranveer Singh for you. I feel everybody gets trolled. There is no one who hasn't got trolled on social media. I guess trolling has become a norm of social media where people enjoy belittling everybody," Vaani told IANS."Everybody is out there to pull the other person down but it will only bother if you let it bother you," she added.On the work front, Vaani will be next seen with actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled dance film. She will also star in Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film’s shooting began in December last year. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, it is slated to release on July 31, 2020.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.