Vaastav Gave Me Real Sense Of Being an Actor, Says Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt credits his talent to the film Vaastav and said it gave him the real sense of being an actor.

Sanjay took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: "Celebrating 20 years of 'Vaastav', a film which gave me the real sense of being an actor."

Celebrating 20 years of #Vaastav, a film which gave me the real sense of being an actor🙏 pic.twitter.com/6QHYqKwjVL — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2019

Vaastav completed 20 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Monday. The film's tagline The Reality refers to the harsh realities of life in the Mumbai underworld. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan.

It was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam.

Sanjay will next be seen in Panipat, an upcoming 2019 Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, it also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

