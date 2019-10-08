Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vaastav Gave Me Real Sense Of Being an Actor, Says Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Panipat, an upcoming 2019 Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vaastav Gave Me Real Sense Of Being an Actor, Says Sanjay Dutt
(Image: Special Arrangement)

Actor Sanjay Dutt credits his talent to the film Vaastav and said it gave him the real sense of being an actor.

Sanjay took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: "Celebrating 20 years of 'Vaastav', a film which gave me the real sense of being an actor."

Vaastav completed 20 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Monday. The film's tagline The Reality refers to the harsh realities of life in the Mumbai underworld. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan.

It was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam.

Sanjay will next be seen in Panipat, an upcoming 2019 Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, it also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram