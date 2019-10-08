Vaastav Gave Me Real Sense Of Being an Actor, Says Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Panipat, an upcoming 2019 Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Actor Sanjay Dutt credits his talent to the film Vaastav and said it gave him the real sense of being an actor.
Sanjay took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: "Celebrating 20 years of 'Vaastav', a film which gave me the real sense of being an actor."
Celebrating 20 years of #Vaastav, a film which gave me the real sense of being an actor🙏 pic.twitter.com/6QHYqKwjVL
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2019
Vaastav completed 20 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Monday. The film's tagline The Reality refers to the harsh realities of life in the Mumbai underworld. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan.
It was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam.
Sanjay will next be seen in Panipat, an upcoming 2019 Indian historical period drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, it also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New, Stunning Pics From Second Wedding
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates