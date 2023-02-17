Dhanush’s much anticipated social drama Vaathi has finally hit the cinema halls. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama is released along with its Telugu version titled Sir. It feels like both versions have managed to strike a chord amongst the audience on the first day first show only which began at 08:00 AM. As per the Twitter reactions, fans were left swooning after Dhanush’s acting prowess and the beautiful message of the film as well. Twitter users opined that Dhanush has delivered a solid performance in his role as a teacher in Venky Atluri’s directorial. They also appreciated the fact that Venky mustered the courage to question the educational system through his power-packed dialogues.

A user wrote, “Sir : Beautiful message about the Importance of Education Dhanush action, story,Direction , screenplay,Gv prakash BGM - All super Must watch film in theaters, don’t miss it especially family audience and students Finally one word Heart touching film."

However, another opined that despite a good subject, the plot of Vaathi is not gripping enough to hold the attention of the audience. This user wrote that he appreciates Dhanush for choosing a script which revolves around a good social message. But according to this user, the film is not at all interesting and the 2nd half is even worse. The user wrote that Vaathi is a one-time watch and is going to be trolled for a long time.

A similar opinion was expressed by another viewer, who wrote that the pace of the film is not steady and drops constantly. The highlights of this film were Dhanush’s terrific acting which can elevate the quality of any scene. His acting was excellently complimented by G.V. Prakash Kumar’s background music has regained his brilliant form in music.

Despite these mixed reviews, it seems like Vaathi has raked in some decent numbers. According to a report published in Zoom TV, Vaathi can collect Rs 20 crore on day 1 and beat Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada in terms of box office collection on the opening day.

