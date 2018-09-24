Vada Chennai Music: Dhanush-Starrer Releases its Film Soundtrack

Tamil feature film Vada Chennai (North Chennai), which stars National Award-winning actor Dhanush, and is directed by National Award winner Vetrimaran, released its soundtrack on Sunday, to rave reviews. The music is trending on YouTube and streaming platforms Saavn and Jio Music.The soundtrack is also the 25th album of Santhosh Narayanan, who had earlier given music to Rajinikanth's Kaala and Kabali. The highlight of the album includes songs sung by Dhanush, Sid Sriram, but also the Chennai urban folk Gana artists used by Santhosh Narayanan.Vada Chennai marks the return of actor-director duo Dhanush and Vetrimaran, whom have given multiple blockbuster hits over last few years with films like Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Their bonding grew stronger with their production of Visaaranai, and Kaaka Muttai, which won National Awards.The film features an ensemble cast of Andrea, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, and Ameer.Check out the songs below: