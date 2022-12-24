Vadakku Dikkile Song From Manju Warrier-Starrer Ayisha Out; Watch Here

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Ayisha. The makers recently unveiled a new song from the film, Vadakku Dikkile. The lyrical video of the song was released on the official Youtube channel of Saregama Malayalam on December 23.

The song stars Manju, Krishna Sankar and Mona. Directed by Aamir Pallikkal, its music has been composed by M Jayachandran and sung by Manjari. Vadakku Dikkile has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Ayisha is produced by Zakariya, Shamsudheen MT, Harris Desom, PB Anish and Zakariya Vavad. The film is directed by debutant Aamir Pallikkal. Manju will play the protagonist in the movie. Her character is that of a Malayali moving to a gulf country. Ayisha was shot in the Middle East. It is the first Indo-Arabic film and is all set to hit the theatres on 20 January 2023.

The movie was shot in both Arabic and Malayalam. About 70 percent of the cast in the film are from other countries. The film, written by Ashif Kakodi, will reportedly be released in Arab countries. An Indian film is getting such a big platform in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Apart from Manju, foreign stars like Radhika, Sajna, Purnima, Latifah (Tunisia), Salama (UAE), Jennifer (Philippines), Sarafina (Nigeria), Sumaiya (Yemen) and Islam (Syria) will also feature in the film.

The film’s cinematography was handled by Vishnu Sharma, while Appu N Bhattathiri handled the editing, Sameera Saneesh was the costume designer and Vysakh sound director.

The lyrical video of Vadakku Dikkile is now available online.

