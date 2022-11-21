Vadh: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra Look Intense In First Posters of Their Thriller

After sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in Uunchai, Neena Gupta is gearing up to star opposite Sanjay Mishra in her upcoming film, Vadh. The makers of the movie took to social media to share the first-look posters of both Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra on Monday, November 21. If the posters are anything to go by, Vadh promises to be a serious thriller that aims to keep the masses on the edge of their seats.

Accentuated with a dark-themed background, in the first poster, Sanjay Mishra can be seen striking an innocent yet intense look while posing for the camera. The name of his character is Shambhunath Mishra in the upcoming movie. In another poster, Neena Gupta is seen posing as a rural woman named Manju Mishra donning a saree with a pallu on her head. While releasing the posters, the makers announced that the trailer of the upcoming film will be released on Tuesday, November 22. “Meet Shambhunath Mishra and Manju Mishra, as their mundane life is about to take an astonishing turn. Vadh trailer out tomorrow,” stated the makers. Check out the posters below:

Helmed by Jaspal Singh in collaboration with Rajeev Barnwal, the plot of the movie is also penned by the filmmakers. Presented by the Luv Films of Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of J Studios and Next Level Productions. Though the plot of the movie is kept under wraps, Vadh is touted to be a thriller drama. The makers of the movie have opted to release it theatrically on December 9.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra was last seen in Arpita Pattanayak’s romantic anthology series Bed Stories, which was released on Disney+Hotstar back in July. Apart from him, Rajendra Gupta, Indira Tiwari, and Natasha Rashtogi played pivotal roles in the digital show. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta’s drama film Uunchai has garnered positive reception from fans and critics alike.

