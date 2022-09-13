Vadivelu Celebrates His 62nd Birthday On Sets Of Maamannan; See Pics

Veteran actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu has turned 62 today. He is known for his impeccable screen timing and comic scenes in South films. He is popular for his one-liners and the award-winning actor has been making the audience laugh with his punchlines for over a decade now. He is making his comeback after 5 years with Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. The actor also has several other Tamil films lined up.

Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu celebrated his 62nd birthday on the sets of Maamannan. The cast and crew were also present for the celebration. Director Mari Selvaraj, the cast consisting of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Fahadh Faasil, along with the crew of Maamannan offered the actor a garland and were seen cutting a birthday cake.

Actress and voice artist Raveena shared the photos from the birthday celebration on Twitter and wrote, “Super happy and excited to be a part of this ‘dream’ project Maamannan! Thrilled to be there on sets on thalaivan Vadivelu sir’s birthday!”

Vadivelu reportedly plays Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father in Maamannan and will be seen in a new avatar. The shooting of the film is taking place in Salem.

Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu is playing the lead in Naai Sekar Returns, which is directed by Suraaj. On the actor’s birthday eve, a special poster of the film was released. The film will reportedly be the first release of Vadivelu after his comeback. The post-production work of Naai Sekar Returns is underway.

Apart from Maamannan and Naai Sekar Returns, Vadivelu also has Chandramukhi 2, which has Raghava Lawrence as the lead. The first part of the film was released in 2005 and had Rajinikanth playing the lead. The film was a cult horror comedy film and was a commercial hit.

