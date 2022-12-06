Vadivelu Shares Why He Will Be Eternally Grateful To Kamal Haasan

Actor Vadivelu is a popular face in the Tamil film industry. He is best known for his movies like Kaalam Maari Pochu, Thavasi and Kathavarayan. Vadivelu is also a great comedian, who has won two Filmfare Award For Best Comedian (Tamil) for his work in Chandramukhi and Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikesi.

The 62-year-old actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Naai Sekar Returns. In a recent promotional interview, he said that he will never forget actor Kamal Haasan. Vadivelu has acted in only two films with Kamal Haasan — Singharavelan and Devarmakan — that to 30 years ago.

Vadivelu was a budding comedian when he first worked with Kamal Haasan in Singaravelan. He acted in a small role in the movie. In Singaravelan, Kamal Haasan plays the protagonist, who comes to Chennai from the village and stays at his friend Mano’s house. The movie also featured Goundamani.

Later, Kamal told him that he is inviting Vadivelu to play a role in my next film. It’s normal for a big actor to say something like this to a small budding actor. So, Vadivelu did not take it seriously, as he thought big actors are used to forgetting about these promises. Vadivelu felt it was just a formality.

But a few weeks later, Vadivelu received a call from the star’s office. At that time, Kamal Haasan was preparing for the shooting of Thevar Magan. He gave Vadivelu an important role of a servant in the film; his character was the turning point in the movie. That day remains unforgettable to Vadivelu till date. The film, Thevar Magan, released in October 1992 and featured Vadivela as a prominent actor. This movie was a turning point in his career. In many ways, the movie is very important to him. Thus the actor says with gratitude that he will never forget Kamal Haasan till death.

Though Kamal’s Thevar Magan was a breakthrough for Vadivelu, the two did not act together. The question of why Kamal and Vadivelu are not given another chance in his film has been around for a long time. Earlier, there was a rumour that Vadivelu had asked Kamal to act again, but couldn’t make things work. But recently Vadivelu put an end to these rumours by remembering Kamal with gratitude.

Talking about Naai Sekar Returns, the movie marks Vadivelu’s comeback in film after five years. The film is written and directed by Suraj and bankrolled by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 9.

