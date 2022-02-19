Vadivelu's Look In Naai Sekar Returns Inspired By His 2009 Film Villu

Vadivelu often remains in the spotlight of celebrity magazines and tabloids due to his quirky hairstyles. The actor is making a comeback to the industry after four years with director Suraaj’s upcoming project Naai Sekar Returns. Known for his quirky styles, Vadivelu has recreated his hairstyle for Naai Sekar Returns from his 2009 film Villu.

Vadivelu’s look in Naai Sekar Returns closely resembles the actor’s look from Villu, wherein he played the role of Maadaswamy. Vijay and Nayanthara played lead roles in the action drama Villu.

Last year, Vadivelu had resolved his issues with Tamil filmmakers in the industry and the red card issued against him was also canceled.

Vadivelu is reportedly playing a detective in Naai Sekar Returns, tipped to be a comedy thriller. The film’s music team had earlier announced that the movie will have a strong musical element. In addition to Vadivelu, the film stars Cook with Comali fame Sivaangi and 2021 film Doctor fame Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Lyca Production, the film is promised to be an all-time entertainer. The makers had initially titled the film Naai Sekar, but it was later changed to Naai Sekar Returns. The first look poster was released in October last year, wherein Vadivelu was seen dressed in a suit and seated on a royal chair holding four chained dogs of different breeds. An Indian breed dog was also seen beside his chair without a chain. The Music of the film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Vadivelu has become a popular comic artist in the Tamil film industry with her performances in many blockbuster movies in his career spanning over 30 years. He has already worked with almost all big stars of Tamil cinema.

