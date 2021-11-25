CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Vadivelu's Vamma Minnal Fame Deepa to Make a Comeback in Tamil Cinema After 20 Years
1-MIN READ

Vadivelu's Vamma Minnal Fame Deepa to Make a Comeback in Tamil Cinema After 20 Years

The family drama is directed by Kathir.

Besides Sasikumar and Nikki Galrani in the lead, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Vijayakumar, Radha Ravi, Nirosha, Manobala, and Singam Puli.

Entertainment Bureau

Actor Deepa, who played the memorable Minnal character in Maayi, is ready to make a comeback in the Tamil film industry after a long gap of 20 years. The actor, in her latest interview, revealed that she is entering the Tamil cinema with a meaty role in her upcoming film Raja Vamsam. The family drama is directed by Kathir.

Deepa, in her interview, said she is confident her role will be much appreciated by the masses and get her more good roles in the Sandalwood Film Industry. The film is ready to hit the screens on November 26.

Besides Sasikumar and Nikki Galrani in the lead roles, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Vijayakumar, Radha Ravi, Nirosha, Manobala, and Singam Puli.

The scene from which Deepa garnered popularity is where Vadivelu goes looking for a potential bride. The girl’s father asks her to greet the groom and his friend, played by Sarathkumar. The girl, Minnal, played by Deepa, appears and vanishes like a thunderbolt, causing Vadivelu to pass out.

The scene is one of the most famous acts of the superstar and still evokes laughter. Vadivelu’s absolute genius and Deepa’s quirky performance made the scene a total epic. After this film, Deepa switched to a small screen and appeared in various TV shows.

Talking about her personal life, she fell in love with Ramesh and tied the knot in 2013. But due to irreconcilable differences, the relationship ended roughly and both parted ways.

The actor married Subramani last year on August 24 in the presence of close friends and family due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

first published:November 25, 2021, 17:56 IST