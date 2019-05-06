English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena met on the sets of 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani' and married in 2013 after a brief period of dating.
Image: Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee/ Instagram
Loading...
TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who tied the knot with her Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vivian Dsena in 2013, has accused her husband of domestic violence. Vahbiz and Vivian, who separated three years after their marriage, have been living alone since 2016. While both the actors have been fighting the divorce case since their separation, there are reports, which suggest that Vahbiz alleged Vivian to be a physical abuser.
According to a report in Spotboye, in the divorce petition filed by Vahbiz, the actress has accused Vivian of domestic violence. As per the reports, Vahbiz allegedly revealed that Vivian had abused her physically and that is the reason why she wants a divorce.
Quoting a source, SpotboyE reported, "While filing for divorce, Vahbiz had mentioned that she was physically abused by Vivian. One of the reasons to file for a divorce is domestic violence."
The TimesofIndia.com also quoted a source close to the couple saying, “It’s completely true. The delay in divorce is due to these charges.”
A few days ago, Vahbiz refuted the reports that accused the actress of delaying the divorce due to her alimony demands. The actress wrote in an Instagram post, “To the people who are most concerned about my divorce... Have you ever found yourself at a juncture in life and said “WHY” and more so “WHY ME?” Have you gone through the darkest of days and asked why did this happen to me?”
Vahbiz and Vivian met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and married in 2013 after a brief period of dating. However, the couple is living separately since 2016, creating doubts about the problems in their marital life.
Follow @News18Movies for more
According to a report in Spotboye, in the divorce petition filed by Vahbiz, the actress has accused Vivian of domestic violence. As per the reports, Vahbiz allegedly revealed that Vivian had abused her physically and that is the reason why she wants a divorce.
Quoting a source, SpotboyE reported, "While filing for divorce, Vahbiz had mentioned that she was physically abused by Vivian. One of the reasons to file for a divorce is domestic violence."
The TimesofIndia.com also quoted a source close to the couple saying, “It’s completely true. The delay in divorce is due to these charges.”
A few days ago, Vahbiz refuted the reports that accused the actress of delaying the divorce due to her alimony demands. The actress wrote in an Instagram post, “To the people who are most concerned about my divorce... Have you ever found yourself at a juncture in life and said “WHY” and more so “WHY ME?” Have you gone through the darkest of days and asked why did this happen to me?”
Vahbiz and Vivian met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and married in 2013 after a brief period of dating. However, the couple is living separately since 2016, creating doubts about the problems in their marital life.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Ghost to Nymeria to Lady, Here’s What Happened to Stark Direvolves in Game of Thrones
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results