Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report

TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who tied the knot with her Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vivian Dsena in 2013, has accused her husband of domestic violence. Vahbiz and Vivian, who separated three years after their marriage, have been living alone since 2016. While both the actors have been fighting the divorce case since their separation, there are reports, which suggest that Vahbiz alleged Vivian to be a physical abuser.According to a report in Spotboye , in the divorce petition filed by Vahbiz, the actress has accused Vivian of domestic violence. As per the reports, Vahbiz allegedly revealed that Vivian had abused her physically and that is the reason why she wants a divorce.Quoting a source, SpotboyE reported, "While filing for divorce, Vahbiz had mentioned that she was physically abused by Vivian. One of the reasons to file for a divorce is domestic violence."The TimesofIndia.com also quoted a source close to the couple saying, "It's completely true. The delay in divorce is due to these charges."A few days ago, Vahbiz refuted the reports that accused the actress of delaying the divorce due to her alimony demands. The actress wrote in an Instagram post, "To the people who are most concerned about my divorce... Have you ever found yourself at a juncture in life and said "WHY" and more so "WHY ME?" Have you gone through the darkest of days and asked why did this happen to me?"Vahbiz and Vivian met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and married in 2013 after a brief period of dating. However, the couple is living separately since 2016, creating doubts about the problems in their marital life.