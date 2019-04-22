Vahbiz Dorabjee Lashes Out at People 'Concerned About Her Divorce' With Vivian Dsena

Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena may have parted ways long ago but their separation remained in spotlight. Vahbiz is currently seeking a divorce from her estranged husband and the former co-star.Vahbiz, who has acted in TV shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikant, has finally opened up about alimony rumors surrounding her divorce with Vivian. Breaking her silence on all the rumors about her demanding alimony of Rs 2 crore, Vahbiz has lashed out at people who are ‘concerned about her divorce’.There have been many media reports suggesting that Vahbiz has demanded Rs 2 crore as alimony from Vivian. These reports have also mentioned the long-lasting discussion over alimony to be a major reason for the delay in Vahbiz’s divorce with Vivian.In a long post on Instagram, Vahbiz has shown no mercy to people who are busy talking about her divorce and alimony. In an open letter, Vahbiz wrote, “I want to question those who have the power of the pen in targeting my divorce, alimony and my life and ask you how are you so sure.” (sic)Vivian and Vahbiz first met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, in which Vivian played the role of a vampire. The couple got married in 2013 but filed for divorce three years after tying the knot.Vahbiz and Vivian have been living separately since 2016.