Vahbiz Dorabjee Slams YouTube Channel for Sharing Her Morphed Pics: 'Don't Harass and Bully People'

Television actor Vahbiz Dorabjee recently hit out at a YouTube channel for distorting her photos and claiming that she underwent a “shocking weight gain". The actress blasted the portal for “editing" her photos “just to get a certain amount of views".

Now, Vahbiz, known for her roles in shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Saraswatichandra, has opened up about the incident in an interview with Hindustan Times. The actress said, “It’s about harassment, bullying and defamation. I am not being a cry baby about pictures getting morphed. The point is don’t harass and bully people."

“I have paid a price in the past and I’m not interested in paying a price in the future either. Initially, I was very naive. I didn’t know what to do about it. But now, I’m going to voice it out."

Last week, Vahbiz took to her Instagram to slam the channel and juxtaposed the morphed pictures with the real images and said that she would not take this lying down.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “…Defaming and Body shaming someone for views and likes will not be tolerated.I urge all the artists to put a stop to this shallow so-called journalism and be vocal about it. Enough is enough."

Vahbiz got an immense support from her colleagues in the television industry. Arjun Bijlani said that she should take a legal action against the channel. “What a disgusting thing to do… and you should file a case against them. Shame on you #tvmasala,” he wrote. “Aren’t there any rules for them?” he asked in another comment.

Actor Arti Singh commented, “This is not done…. not right…" TV star Shakti Arora said, “Unethical. This is very bad."

Vahbiz made her acting debut with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. She was last seen in the show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, which went off-air in 2017.

