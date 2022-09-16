Vaibhav Reddy Starrer Buffoon’s Trailer Out, Fans Find It Intriguing

Vaibhav Reddy starrer Buffoon’s trailer released on September 14, and to go by fans’ first look review they have found it “intriguing.” Touted to be a crime thriller, Buffoon appears to be the journey of a youngster who dreams of going abroad. But right before achieving his goals, he gets framed for some gruesome killings. Written and directed by Ashok Veerappan, and produced by Passion Studios, Stone Bench Films and Stone Bench Productions, Buffoon will release in theaters on September 23. The film also stars Anthakudi Ilaiyaraja and Joju George.

Watch the trailer here:

Audiences are loving the trailer and have flocked the comment section expressing their delight. One user described the film as “intriguing”, while others wished luck to Ashok for his debut film. “Intriguing trailer. All the very best on your debut film as writer and director Ashok Veerappan Machi. Congratulations and all the very best to the entire cast and crew,” a fan wrote.

Fans couldn’t help but praise Vaibhav for his acting chops. They lauded how the actor takes up different roles with utmost ease. “Dialogues are lit… Vaibhav is always different,” another comment read. One of the users also requested the makers to release its Hindi dubbed version soon.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Vaibhav will be able to live up to the expectations of the audience with Buffoon. His last outing at the box office was with Kaatteri. Along with Vaibhav, the film had a stellar star cast of Aathmika, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa and others.

Despite the good performances by actors, Kaatteri was lambasted by critics. According to the reviewers, Kaatteri is based on an outdated storyline. The rplot, and the objectification of female characters, didn’t go down well among the moviegoers.

While Vaibhav is gearing up for the release of Buffoon, he has another interesting project in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in the film Aalambana, which is helmed by Pari K. Actors including Vijay, Murli Sharma, Parvati Nair, and Kaali Venkat are expected to be a part of this venture. As per the latest buzz, KJR Studios are bankrolling this project.

