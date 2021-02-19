Vaibhav Rekhi's Ex-wife Sunaina on His Wedding to Dia Mirza: I'm Very Happy for My Daughter

Days after Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot with actress Dia Mirza, his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi has opened up about the low-key wedding. Sunaina, who shares a daughter with Vaibhav, says she is glad that their child has more family in Mumbai now. Sunaina has also sent her good wishes to the newlywed couple.

A fitness coach, Sunaina posted a video on her Instagram stories recently, where she said the union of Dia and her ex-husband Vaibhav was important for her daughter Samaira.

“I’m Sunaina Rekhi. You must’ve heard my name, and if not, now it’s all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza) and I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I’m okay, if Samaira and I are fine. Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her.

"We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives. Also, I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see the love in their lives. If Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now. She carries that beauty and that energy into her future, which is so lovely, to be able to see love in a marriage. I think that’s very special, and I’m very happy for Samaira and I’m very happy for her dad, and for Dia,” Sunaina said in the video clip.

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on February 15. The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.