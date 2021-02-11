Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Says Kangana Ranaut was Very Warm Co-star to Work with on Manikarnika Sets

Predominantly working in Marathi cinema, actor Vaibhav Tatwadi has also been a part of multiple women-centric films in Bollywood with strong female characters. His filmography includes titles like Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Tribhanga. As an actor who comes from Nagpur without any film background, Tatwawaadi is pleased with whatever he has done and holds a very precise point of view on how the industry functions.

Tatwawaadi opens up about the relevance of burning topics in the industry, working with specific actresses and his regrets.

On being a ‘non-industry’ person

It has been amazing, I’ve been lucky that way. In case of Bajirao Mastani, it was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who knows what he wants and I don’t think anybody tells him what to do. It was the same was with my other projects--Manikarnika, Hunterr and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Insiders vs Outsiders

When we talk about ‘insiders vs outsiders’ debate, it is relevant in terms of the opportunity. If I would have been from the industry, certain things would have been very easy for me. For instance, meeting the right people. It is something people struggle with all their life. So there is a definite advantage if you have connections because you will be able to meet the right people at the right time.

As far as nepotism is concerned, in the creative aspect, if I’m supporting my kid there’s nothing wrong with it. If a father won’t support his son, who else would? However, in the destructive aspect, if you try to sabotage somebody’s career who’s coming from outside, that is unethical, which in my opinion everybody in the industry is also against of.

Working with top-notch Bollywood actresses

My co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and Ratna Pathak Shah have one thing in common, their childlike enthusiasm irrespective of the number of films they have done. The kind of enthusiasm they have despite having such huge stardom baggage and fabulous filmography is commendable. I truly believe that is their mantra for success. I have been a fan of Ratna Ji since Sarabhai vs Sarabhai days and as far as Kajol ma’am is concerned, it goes without saying that all the 90s kids are her fan. There was so much to learn from them.

Kangana too has been very warm to me on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Of course, everyone has a different opinion, but in my experience, she was extremely warm and I had absolutely no issues with her.

One regret

I have also been a person who goes to work, does his job and heads back home. It is after spending some six to seven years in the industry that I realised how important it is to talk about your work. I am so happy that got to do it given the overwhelming response for Tribhanga.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi has completed shooting for his first Bollywood project as lead which is directed by National award-winning director Makarand Mane. Anjali Patil will be working opposite him and the film is slated to release in 2021. He also has a web series with Sony LIV.