Vaibhavi Merchant Birthday Special: Besharam Rang to Kajra Re, 7 Songs Choreographed by Her

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VAIBHAVI MERCHANT: Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is celebrating her birthday today. In 1999, she did her first solo choreography for the song Dhol Baaje for the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, for which, she even won the National Film Award for Best Choreography. She made her acting debut in the 2000 Malayalam film Snehapoorvam Anna. Vaibhavi Merchant returned in 2001 with O re Chhori from Lagaan. After this, she choreographed Kajra Re for the film Bunty Aur Babli in 2005, for which she received multiple awards.

On the occasion of her birthday, we have curated a list of 10 songs that Vaibhavi has choreographed:

Besharam Rang- Pathaan (2023)

The new song Besharam Rang from Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed all the limelight. Song’s choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant speaking about the song had said, “I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before.” Dhol Baaje - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

She won National Film Award for Best Choreography for this song. She is also credited for songs such as Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Albela Sajan from the movie. The song starred Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan performing Garba. Kajra Re - Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

For this song, she won many awards including IIFA Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Bollywood Movie Awards and Producers Guild Awards in 2006. The song is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, written by Gulzar and sung by Alisha Chinoy, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The song stars Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Crazy Kiya Re - Dhoom 2 (2006)

The song is composed by Pritam with a background score by Salim–Sulaiman. The song is performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Ravi Khote. It featured Aishwarya Rai who impressed fans with her effortless dance moves, but it was Hrithik Roshan who stole the show. All thanks to Vaibhavi Merchant. Aaja Nach Le (2007)

For this song, she received an IIFA Award for Best Choreographer in 2008. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and stars Madhuri Dixit. Ainvayi Ainvayi - Band Baaja Baaraat

The song is performed by Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh at a wedding. The signature step from Ainvayi Ainvayi by Vaibhavi became an instant hit among fans. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Merchant. The Humma Song - Ok Jaanu (2017)The song is a rendition of the classic “Humma Humma" song from Mani Ratnam’s 1995 Tamil film Bombay. The song is composed by A.R. Rahman and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Shashaa Tirupati, Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi. Vaibhavi taught the steps of this song to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

