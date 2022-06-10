Vaidehi’s Death in Star Pravah Show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe Makes Audiences Emotional

Marathi television show Tujesh Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, has struck a chord with the audiences due to its poignant story line of a singer mother, Vaidehi, trying to help her daughter, Swara, to realise of dream of becoming a singer. The television series, which airs on Star Pravah, is now going through an emotional twist in the plot. Vaidehi has died in an accident leaving her daughter Swara alone and she cries inconsolably remembering her mother. The latest promo of the show gives a glimpse into the sad twist in the story and it has made the audiences emotional as well.

In the video shared on Instagram, Swara can be seen sitting under a tree and crying recalling all happy times spent with her mother. Swara says that mother taught all the necessary tasks to be done properly. The only thing that mother didn’t teach was how to live without her. Swara breaks into tears while saying this. Swara’s maternal uncle sees this and he also becomes emotional.

The comment section was full with audiences applauding the acting of child artist Avni Taywade, who plays the role of Swara.

The latest released promo shows Swara’s maternal uncle consoling her. Swara is demotivated to pursue her dream of becoming a singer after Vaidehi’s death. Swara is motivated by uncle that she should not lose her courage. He consoles Swara saying that she should never consider herself alone as he is still with her. Overwhelmed with emotions, he shows Swara a star saying that Vaidehi is still watching her and showering her blessings.

Urmilla Kothare who played the role of Vaidehi, has left Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe with the death of the character. There were rumours that Urmila will exit from this serial but it was not officially confirmed.

Urmila had surprised fans by making her comeback to this show after 12 years. Such an early exit has surprised the fans, who were waiting to see more of Urmila’s presence in Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe.

