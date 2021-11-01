Vairamuthu, Who Penned Songs For Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Sivaji, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery Post Surgery

Veteran lyricist Vairamuthu has wished speedy recovery to superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent surgery to restore blood supply to the brain. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28 following an episode of giddiness. He underwent “Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on October 29. CAR takes around 45-60 minutes and observation time after the treatment is not too long. He was discharged from the hospital on October 31 and he is now taking some rest at his home.

In a tweet, Vairamuthu wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery following CAR. He has wished the actor to resume his action-packed films.

According to medical experts, CAR usually takes around 45-60 minutes, and the patient is administered only a local anaesthetic in case of endovascular stenting. The procedure of CAR can either be done by opening up the artery and removing the blockages or placing endovascular stents inside the artery. After CAR, the patient is discharged within two to three days.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the actor when he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s projects, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Annaatthe. The action drama is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu in prominent roles.

After facing many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will release on November 4 on Diwali.

According to media reports, the superstar, who recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will soon start working on his 169th film.

The film will be directed by Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal fame Desingh Periyasamy. Earlier, the director had denied the rumours of directing the superstar. Now, reports are saying that Desingh will be directing the film and an official announcement about the same is expected soon.

