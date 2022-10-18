Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Husband-Wife Duo Booked For Allegedly Harassing Late Actress

In a big development in television actress Vaishali Takkar’s suicide case, a husband-wife duo has been booked by Madhya Pradesh police. As reported by E-Times, the couple was booked by the couple on Monday for allegedly harassing and abetting the late actress. The two accused have been identified as Rahul Navlani and Disha Navlani. They have been reportedly booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sharing details about the same, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur Rehman said, “Rahul, who is Vaishali’s neighbour, his name was mentioned by the victim in her suicide note recovered by the police during the investigation. The victim has mentioned that Rahul was harassing her, because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married and Rahul troubled her for that.”

“Police raided at Rahul’s residence. However, he was not found there. Further investigation in the matter is underway,” the ACP added.

For the unversed, Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore home on Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from her place which suggested that she was stressed and being harassed by her neighbour.

Earlier today, actor Vikas Sethi who worked with Vaishali in Sasural Simar Ka revealed how the actress was planning to tie the knot soon and had planned to visit Mumbai soon for shopping. “She partied with us a week before May 12 to celebrate my birthday in advance, as she was leaving for her hometown, Indore. She was the life of every party. She was jovial and a lot of fun,” he told E-Times.

“I guess she was troubled because of her ex. She had spoken to me about it, and I told her that we would deal with it and sort it out. However, she told me not to worry and that she would handle the situation. I am at a loss for words,” Vikas’ wife Jhanvi also added.

