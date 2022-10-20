CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Prime Accused Rahul Navlani Arrested By Indore Police
1-MIN READ

Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Prime Accused Rahul Navlani Arrested By Indore Police

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 13:07 IST

Mumbai, India

TV actress Vaishali died by suicide at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

TV actress Vaishali died by suicide at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The prime accused Rahul Navlani in Vaishali Takkar's suicide case has been arrested near Indore on Wednesday.

Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the Vaishali Takkar suicide case, was arrested on Wednesday near Indore, Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Hariyanayaran Chari Mishra said, adding that a reward of Rs 5,000 and a lookout circular were issued against him at all the airports.

“Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him. Today, he was arrested near Indore,” he added.

TV actress Vaishali died by suicide at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navalani, who is also the former boyfriend of the late actress.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 13:07 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 13:07 IST