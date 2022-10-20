Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Prime Accused Rahul Navlani Arrested By Indore Police

Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the Vaishali Takkar suicide case, was arrested on Wednesday near Indore, Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Hariyanayaran Chari Mishra said, adding that a reward of Rs 5,000 and a lookout circular were issued against him at all the airports.

“Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him. Today, he was arrested near Indore,” he added.

TV actress Vaishali died by suicide at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navalani, who is also the former boyfriend of the late actress.

Top showsha video

<b>Latest Movies News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>