Vaishnav Tej Thanks Ketika Sharma At Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Pre-Release Event

Telugu actor Vaishnav Tej-starrer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is all set to release on September 2. The pre-release event of the film was held on Tuesday and Vaishnav thanked his co-star Ketika Sharma for making his acting experience easy.

The Shankar Dada MBBS actor said that he could also shed a lot of his usual shy attitude with Ketika’s help. After working on this movie, Vaishnav said that he formed a good bond with the Lakshya actress.

Besides his bonding with Ketika, Vaishnav also talked about how he followed director Gireesaaya’s instructions. Vaishnav humorously said that he has caused immense trouble to the director. In addition to Ketika and director Gireesaaya, Vaishnav also thanked other people associated with Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Vaishnav said that he has learnt a lot from everyone.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a romantic comedy entertainer. It remains to be seen whether Vaishnav and Ketika manage to entertain the audience with their on-screen chemistry. Besides these two actors, Naveen Chandra, Penmatsa Subbaraju and others will also be part of this film, which narrates the story of Rishi and Radha, who don’t like each other a bit in childhood. How things turn around and they develop a fondness for each other forms the crux of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

In a romantic story like Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, music plays a pivotal part. Keeping this in mind, makers have roped in music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra has produced this movie. Many cinemagoers are happy that Vaishnav is coming up with a family entertainer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here