Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Get Free Rs 5 Lakh Accident Insurance Cover
The decisions were taken at the 63rd meeting of the board which was recently held at the Raj Bhavan under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chairman of the board.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved enhancement of free accident insurance cover for pilgrims visiting the shrine to Rs 5 lakh besides free treatment to trauma victims from nearby areas. The decisions were taken at the 63rd meeting of the board which was recently held at the Raj Bhavan under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chairman of the board.
