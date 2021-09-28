Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Konda Polam’s Trailer Gets Fans Hyped Up

The trailer of the Telugu adventure film Konda Polam starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh has been released on Monday. The film is based on the novel of same name by author Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy and helmed by director Krish Jagarlamudi.

The trailer shows the journey of Vaisshnav Tej’s character, who searches for a job in the city but gets rejected every time. He then returns to his native place where he picks up his family’s sheep farming business and embarks on a journey full of challenges.

The trailer has received over 40 lakh views within 20 hours of release on Youtube and over 1.8 lakh people have liked the trailer with many praising the visuals and background music. Vaisshnav Tej, who is just one-film old, is getting immense love from the viewers for his acting.

The lead actor also shared the trailer on Twitter. “Embark on the Extraordinary Journey of Konda Polam - ‘An Epic Tale of Becoming’,” the 31-year-old wrote the tagline of the movie.

The movie also stars Sai Chand, Kota Srinivas Rao, Nasser, Annapurna, Hema, Anthony and Ravi Prakash in important roles. Music is handled by MM Keeravaani while the makers roped in the novel’s author as a writer.

Konda Polam got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there were also rumours of its OTT release. The makers, however, stuck for a theatrical release and the movie will now hit cinemas on October 8.

Vaisshnav Tej is riding high on the commercial success of its debut movie Uppena. Though the actor has featured in other films as a child artist, Uppena was his first movie as a lead actor. The Telugu romantic drama was directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sanal and featured acting legend Vijay Sethupathi in one of the main roles. Uppena was also the debut film of Krithi Shetty.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in forgettable Sardar Ka Grandson.

