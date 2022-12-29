Vajradheer Jain Wraps Shooting for His Upcoming Sci-Fi Film Blink

The shooting of the upcoming Kannada film Blink has finally been completed. Vajradheer Jain, who was last seen alongside Kichcha Sudeep in Vikrant Rona, will be seen playing a prominent role in this science-fiction film, which is headlined by Dheekshith Shetty. Written and directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru, the film also stars Suresh Anagalli, Mandara Battalahalli, Chaitra J Achar, Kiran Naik, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Yashaswini Rao, and Murali Shringeri, in key roles. It is produced by Ravi Chandra AJ under the banner of Janani Pictures. While Prasanna Kumar scored the music for Blink, its cinematography is handled by Avinash Shastry.

In an interview with a media portal, Dheekshith Shetty shed some light on the Kannada film. He revealed, “I play the lead in Blink, and the character is someone who is working backstage for a theatre group, and a few incidents that take place in my life forms the subject of this sci-fi.”

Ahead of Blink, Vajradheer Jain was seen in the blockbuster Sandalwood film Vikrant Rona. He garnered a lot of praise from the audience for his role as Pinto in the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer. The film was not only critically lauded, but it also became the third highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also featured Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, actor Dheekshith Shetty is currently busy shooting for Nani’s much-awaited film Dasara. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. On the Kannada front, Deekshith has films like Sheegrameva Kalyana Prapthirasthu, Strawberry and KTM in the pipeline.

