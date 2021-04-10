Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Gets Biggest Opener As Film Earns Rs 42 Crore

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film ‘Vakeel Saab’ has received a thunderous response at the box office, if the early estimate of the film’s opening collection is anything to go by. Vakeel Saab received mostly positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the courtroom drama has reportedly collected around Rs 42 crore (net Rs 36 crore) in the circuits of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to BollywoodLife. The film has beaten the collections of Agnyaathavasi, Katamaryudu, and Sardaar Gabbar Singh to become the biggest opener of the actor’s career.

Film trade analyst Tara Adarsh also tweeted the film’s Day 1 earnings in the international markets. In Australia, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has earned over Rs 84 lakh. While in New Zealand, it has minted around Rs 5.61 lakh.

After a gap of three years, Pawan Kalyan has made an impressive comeback with Vakeel Saab, which released on Friday in cinemas. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink.

The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names. In the remake version, Kalyan plays the character essayed by Bachchan. Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of Oh My Friend fame has directed “Vakeel Saab” and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Boney Kapoor has also remade “Pink” in the Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled “Nerkonda Paarvaai”.

