Vakeel Saab Earns Rs 42 Crore on Day 1, Tamannaah's Virat Kohli-Lookalike Makeup Artist Causes a Stir

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film ‘Vakeel Saab’ has received a thunderous response at the box office. Vakeel Saab received mostly positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the courtroom drama has reportedly collected around Rs 42 crore (net Rs 36 crore) in the circuits of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to BollywoodLife.

Tamannaah shared a picture sitting in a private jet, holding a tray filled with on-flight snacks and behind her were two celebrity make-up artists, Florian Hurel and Nilam Kenia. Looking at the picture for the first time one may be misled into thinking that it is not Florian but Indian cricketer Virat Kohli sitting behind her.

Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture on Saturday. The photo taken by her mother Ujjala Padukone was posted on Instagram. “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main! (camera emoji) — MamaPadukone,” Deepika wrote as caption. Her caption was a direct reference to the comical advertisement cricket Rahul Dravid appeared in recently.

Salman Khan might be the biggest superstar of our times, but his way into Bollywood was paved by father Salim Khan, who had come to Mumbai to become an actor but ended up being a successful screenwriter. While Salim Khan spun magic with his pen, his eldest son cast a spell with his histrionics on screen, an enchantment that has lasted 30 years and still going strong. We take a look at the members of this Bollywood Khan-daan that has been part of the Hindi film industry for over 60 years.

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, is all set to start his acting career following the footsteps of his father. Wrapping up the first schedule of his debut film, Babil shared a heartfelt note and a beautiful picture of him with his childhood friend Rabia Kapoor on his Instagram account on Saturday.

