Vakeel Saab First Reactions: Fans Declare Pawan Kalyan Film 'Blockbuster', Call It 'Powerful'

After a gap of three years, Pawan Kalyan has made an impressive comeback with Vakeel Saab, which releases today in the theatres. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. The first reactions are already out, and it seems fans are super happy to see their superstar back on the big screen. One fan tweeted, “#VakeelSaab is a really powerful film that deserves to be seen. All women please make time for it. The faith in good cinema has been restored by our brotherly god Pavan Kalyan sir with this wonderful film." Another user wrote, “One word: blockbuster, power star, power-packed action, #VenuSriram Extraordinary storytelling and screenplay, @MusicThaman Anna music next level, #VenuSriram showed power star in never before avatar, it’s festival guys let’s celebrate." (sic)

PK - Prakash Raj combo lights up the screen. PK dialogues manchiga change chesaru in court and they were excellent. This is his best as an actor after a long time. Kottesam guys #VakeelSaab— sharat (@sherry1111111) April 8, 2021

One word blockbuster, power star power packed action, #VenuSriram Extraordinary story telling and screenplay, @MusicThaman Anna music next level #VenuSriram he showed power star ⭐️ in never before avatar, it’s festival guys let’s celebrate #VakeelSaab #Pawanakalyan— Rawm vlogs (@ursmrk) April 8, 2021

#VakeelSaab is really powerful film that deserves to be seen. All women please Make time for it.The faith in good cinema has been restored by our brotherly god Pavan Kalyan sir with this wonderful film.Thanks Pavan sir..u got a new fan today…I will be your fan forever— Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi71641136) April 8, 2021

Fans ki ayithey matram next level , power ⭐️ rocked , court scenes Ayithey , fights are next level, vintage Kalyan babu you guys will see #VenuSriram narrated story very well @MusicThaman songs and bgm extraordinary #VakeelSaab Enjoy in theatressigning off— Rawm vlogs (@ursmrk) April 8, 2021

#VakeelSaab First Half: Content with powerstar Swag Interval Goosebumps Guaranteed Anjali and Nivetha Thomas needs special mention Dialogues are whistle worthy https://t.co/ACg2Lz1fYP — (@BheeshmaTalks) April 9, 2021

The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names. In the remake version, Kalyan plays the character essayed by Bachchan. Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of Oh My Friend fame has directed “Vakeel Saab" and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Boney Kapoor has also remade “Pink" in the Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled “Nerkonda Paarvaai".

