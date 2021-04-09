movies

Vakeel Saab First Reactions: Fans Declare Pawan Kalyan Film 'Blockbuster', Call It 'Powerful'
2-MIN READ

Vakeel Saab First Reactions: Fans Declare Pawan Kalyan Film 'Blockbuster', Call It 'Powerful'

Vakeel Saab First Reactions: Fans Declare Pawan Kalyan Film 'Blockbuster', Call It 'Powerful'

The first reactions for Vakeel Saab are already out, and it seems fans are super happy to see Pawal Kalyan back on the big screen.

After a gap of three years, Pawan Kalyan has made an impressive comeback with Vakeel Saab, which releases today in the theatres. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. The first reactions are already out, and it seems fans are super happy to see their superstar back on the big screen. One fan tweeted, “#VakeelSaab is a really powerful film that deserves to be seen. All women please make time for it. The faith in good cinema has been restored by our brotherly god Pavan Kalyan sir with this wonderful film." Another user wrote, “One word: blockbuster, power star, power-packed action, #VenuSriram Extraordinary storytelling and screenplay, @MusicThaman Anna music next level, #VenuSriram showed power star in never before avatar, it’s festival guys let’s celebrate." (sic)

The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names. In the remake version, Kalyan plays the character essayed by Bachchan. Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of Oh My Friend fame has directed “Vakeel Saab" and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Boney Kapoor has also remade “Pink" in the Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled “Nerkonda Paarvaai".

first published:April 09, 2021, 08:27 IST