Vakeel Saab Motion Poster: Pawan Kalyan is a Mix of Brains and Brawn

The motion poster of 'Powerstar' Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has been unveiled on the occasion of his 49th birthday on Wednesday. The movie is the official Telugu remake of Pink, which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi and Ajith Kumar in Tamil version) gets them acquitted.

Vakeel Saab is highly anticipated and fans were eagerly waiting for an update from the makers. Now, a motion poster featuring Kalyan has been launched. Vakeel Saab will mark his return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.

Directed by Sriram Venu of Ninnu Kori fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. In the motion poster, Kalyan's character is seen holding a criminal law book in one hand and a baseball bat in another. Seems like his character will be a mix of brains and brawn while he has no qualms in taking the matters in his own hands. Thaman's Satyamev Jayate tune plays in the background and lends more power and feel to Kalyan's character.

Take a look at Vakeel Saab motion poster here.

Vakeel Saab also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in important roles. On Kalyan's 49th birthday, an update regarding his two upcoming movies PSPK 27 and PSPK 28 will also be revealed.