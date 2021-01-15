Vakeel Saab Teaser Shows Pawan Kalyan Donning the Role of Fearless Lawyer

Bollywood movie Pink that came out in 2016 has got its Telugu remake with Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan. The teaser of the upcoming movie was released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on YouTube.

Unlike the original movie that was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Vakeel Saab, according to the teaser, focuses on the grandiose of Pawan Kalyan and his antics both inside and outside the courtroom. The one-minute teaser gives us a glimpse into Pawan’s action-packed performance which is unlike Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the 2016 movie. The teaser had no mention of the case that Pawan will be fighting in this courtroom drama thriller.

Pink starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, in leading roles, while Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee played the antagonists.

The Telugu remake stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, besides Pawan Kalyan. The movie is directed by Sriram Venu.

Pink has already been made into a Tamil movie titled Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 that starred Ajith Kumar in the role played by Amitabh Bachchan. Both the Tamil and the original movie portrayed the lawyer fighting the case as a vulnerable character. However, Pawan is unlike any of them, with his fearless aura and will to fight.

Pink is a story about three working women living together in Delhi and how they were molested by a group of men at a farmhouse. Pink also went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. It was critically acclaimed for its representation of a sensitive subject and was even screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, and United Nations Headquarters in New York. The movie was also shown to Rajasthan Police to take notes on how to handle a case of sexual assault when a woman is reporting the case.

The teaser of Vakeel Saab has garnered over 8.5 million views on YouTube.