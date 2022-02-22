Vakeel Saab to Hero, Films Pooja Hegde Rejected

Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde is busy promoting her upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The period love story featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres on March 11. She has also signed a few Bollywood films, including Cirrkus with Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan with Salman Khan. In the past, the 31-year-old rejected several films owing to her schedules, choice of scripts, and stories.

Here are films rejected by Pooja Hegde

Vakeel Saab: The makers of the film approached Pooja Hegde to play the lead role but she refused due to her busy schedule at that time. The legal drama featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s film Pink. The film was released on April 9, 2021. Grossing over Rs 137 crore, Vakeel Saab became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021 after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda.

Shakuntalam: Pooja Hegde also refused to be a part of the upcoming movie helmed by director Gunasekhar. The makers had approached her with the script of Shakuntalam, but she refused to do it. The reason? The actor did not want to do a female-oriented film right now. The makers have now finalised Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role and recently released her first look from the film.

Hero: Pooja was approached by makers of the Bollywood film Hero marking the debut of Sooraj Pancholi. The film was supposed to be her debut in Bollywood, but that did not happen as she rejected the film for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro. Later, the makers finalised Athiya Shetty for the female lead opposite Sooraj. Hero was released on September 11, 2015.

Maestro: Pooja Hegde was the first choice for the female lead in the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. Actor Nithiin played the male lead in Maestro. The actor turned down the offer for unknown reasons. The film was released on September 17, 2021.

