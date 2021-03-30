Vakeel Saab Trailer: Fans Create Ruckus at Vizag Theatre as Pawan Kalyan Makes Powerful Comeback

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan announced his comeback to cinema after three years with the trailer launch of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab on Monday. The upcoming movie is a remake of the 2016 Hindi movie Pink that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang, in leading roles, while Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra, Tushar Pandey and Dhritiman Chatterjee played the antagonists.

The two minute long trailer launched on Monday shows Pawan Kalyan indulging in some highly dramatic courtroom drama. The trailer starts with actor Prakash Raj playing the prosecutor asking some very humiliating questions to the three girls who were attacked by a group of young men. Pawan Kalyan is also seen performing some action-packed scenes. Vakeel Saab also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the music score of the movie is by Thaman S. The trailer has garnered over 12 million views since it was released. Fans of the Jana Sena leader were even seen creating a ruckus at a theatre in Visakhapatnam as the trailer was released. The incident occurred in the Sangam theatre and the glass of the theatre was broken in the commotion. In a video posted by news agency ANI, throngs of fans were seen running into the theatre to catch the first glimpse of the trailer of their favourite superstar.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile fans and movie critics also took to social media to express their first reaction to the trailer.

A user commended the trailer and wrote that it balances the content with Pawan Kalyan’s charisma. He further wrote that the movie is going to be an interesting courtroom drama between Prakash Raj and Pawan Kalyan.

#Vakeelasaab trailer balances the content with PSPK’s charisma. It’s going to be an interesting court drama between Prakash Raj & PSPK. @i_nivethathomas, @yoursanjali look fragile/vulnerable. Waiting for April 9th 👍#vakeelsaabtrailer #VakeelSaabTrailerMania pic.twitter.com/l85n5mZPbg — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 29, 2021

Fans have also praised the background music of the movie. One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote how Thaman’s music got the kid out of every Fan and made them go crazy with the score, “This BGM is just another level!"

Vakeel Saab is all set to hit theatres on April 9.