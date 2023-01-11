Valatty: Tale of Tails, An Experimental Film Starring Dogs, To Release In 5 Languages

The upcoming Malayalam film Valatty: Tale of Tails is going to hit the theatres soon. The film will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Valatty is the first pan-Indian Malayalam film which features a gang of adopted dogs. Written and directed by Devan, the movie is based on a fresh concept, which has not been showcased yet.

Devan’s directorial film is bankrolled by the famous actor Vijay Babu, under the label Friday Film House. The film features eleven puppies and a rooster, which also includes dogs of various breeds. It took almost three years for the filmmakers to train the dogs in the film. Vijay Babu has quoted this film to be an experimental one. Devan has termed Valatty to be his dream project.

The recently-released motion poster hinted that the film is going to be a romantic story. The main characters in the film, the dogs and rooster, have been voiced by leading Malayalam actors. With cinematography by Vishnu Panicker, the music of the film is scored by Varun Sunil.

Valatty is slated to release during the summer holidays. It will be the 18th film which is going to be released under the production label Friday Film House. Some of the popular films by this production house include Jallikattu, Theri, #Home, Theerppu, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Mudhugauv, Thrissur Pooram and Adi Kapyare Kootamani.

Vijay Babu has also announced another project Enkilum Chandrike, which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph as the main lead. Vijay Babu is known for films including Double Barrel, Angamaly Diaries and Thrissur Pooram. His upcoming films include Pendulum and B Nilavarayum Sharjah Palliyum.

