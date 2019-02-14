Deepika Padukone Celebrates First Valentine's Day After Marriage Watching Ranveer's 'Gully Boy'

Actress Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her first Valentine's Day after marriage watching her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's new release "Gully Boy".Interacting with the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Fashion Awards 2019 on Tuesday here, Deepika said: "I think I am going to watch 'Gully Boy' which releases on Valentine's Day. Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them."She married Ranveer in Italy in 2018 end, and while her husband has already been seen in "Simmba" in the post-wedding scene, Deepika is yet to make a silver screen appearance after tying the knots.She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak" based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.Asked about the film, Deepika said: "I can't reveal much. I can just say that we have already started preparation. In fact we will start filming from next month."Deepika said she has not imposed any rules or regulation on hubby-dear. "I think whatever rules I have followed for myself, I think he should follow too, not out of compulsion."It must be more out of discipline because I think the more successful you get and the more busy you get, you tend to forget taking care of yourself. So for me, it's important to get enough sleep and to eat well all for the right reasons."Zoya Akthar directorial "Gully Boy" features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.