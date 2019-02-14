English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Celebrates First Valentine's Day After Marriage Watching Ranveer's 'Gully Boy'
She married Ranveer in Italy in 2018 end, and while her husband has already been seen in 'Simmba' in the post-wedding scene, Deepika is yet to make a silver screen appearance after tying the knots.
Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her first Valentine's Day after marriage watching her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's new release "Gully Boy".
Interacting with the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Fashion Awards 2019 on Tuesday here, Deepika said: "I think I am going to watch 'Gully Boy' which releases on Valentine's Day. Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them."
She married Ranveer in Italy in 2018 end, and while her husband has already been seen in "Simmba" in the post-wedding scene, Deepika is yet to make a silver screen appearance after tying the knots.
She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak" based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Asked about the film, Deepika said: "I can't reveal much. I can just say that we have already started preparation. In fact we will start filming from next month."
Deepika said she has not imposed any rules or regulation on hubby-dear. "I think whatever rules I have followed for myself, I think he should follow too, not out of compulsion.
"It must be more out of discipline because I think the more successful you get and the more busy you get, you tend to forget taking care of yourself. So for me, it's important to get enough sleep and to eat well all for the right reasons."
Zoya Akthar directorial "Gully Boy" features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Interacting with the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Fashion Awards 2019 on Tuesday here, Deepika said: "I think I am going to watch 'Gully Boy' which releases on Valentine's Day. Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them."
She married Ranveer in Italy in 2018 end, and while her husband has already been seen in "Simmba" in the post-wedding scene, Deepika is yet to make a silver screen appearance after tying the knots.
She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak" based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Asked about the film, Deepika said: "I can't reveal much. I can just say that we have already started preparation. In fact we will start filming from next month."
Deepika said she has not imposed any rules or regulation on hubby-dear. "I think whatever rules I have followed for myself, I think he should follow too, not out of compulsion.
"It must be more out of discipline because I think the more successful you get and the more busy you get, you tend to forget taking care of yourself. So for me, it's important to get enough sleep and to eat well all for the right reasons."
Zoya Akthar directorial "Gully Boy" features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- This Indian Cafe is Offering Free Dessert for Burning Your Ex's Pic on Valentine's Day
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- TRAI Must Explain to the Delhi High Court Why Cable And DTH Users Can Now Select Channels By 31 March
- Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results