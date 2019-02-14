LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may be setting new goals for couples everywhere.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may be setting new goals for couples everywhere. These two met on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela while playing love interests Ram and Leela, and their on-screen relationship quickly morphed into a real life romance.

On November 14 and 15, the two became husband and wife at the breathtaking Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. They have been the perfect role model for every millennial couple since then.

On Wednesday, the two arrived hand in hand at the screening of Ranveer's latest movie Gully Boy, which releases today. The two were all smiles as they posed for a few pictures together, and were clearly feeling the love and weren't hesitant to show it. They are definitely giving us couple goals this Valentine's Day!

deep

deep1

deepveer2

Meanwhile, the first reviews and early reactions to Gully Boy are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive. The film, which recently had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, has been receiving immense praise from Indian critics as well international film journalists.

Variety, in its review of the film, wrote that Gully Boy is "a mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."

The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme.

Loading...
