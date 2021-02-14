Valentine's Day 2021: 11 Movies That Caution Against Falling in Love

Valentine's Day is earmarked for the celebration of love and is a reason to cheer up your partners. However, for singles, this time can also be a little difficult to get by. So, we are counting down our picks for movies that caution against love and essentially say it out loud that singlehood is probably the best.

Khakee

For those who have seen this cop-thriller with Shekhar (Akshay Kumar) blindly pursuing Mahalakshmi (Aishwarya Rai), will know why love comes at a cost. The stadium scene and the emotional high it creates has left a lasting impression on watchers, albeit in an unpleasant manner.

Get Out

It starts off showing a couple madly in love but ends at a point which will make you seriously think about trusting your partner completely when in love.

Kill Bill

Kill Bill is a dark revenge tale that gets gory because Beatrice Kiddo (Uma Thurman) is crossed by her partner and her mentor (Bill) when she decides to have a life on her own terms. The Bride aka Kiddo is left bloody and for dead inside a chapel, but what follows is vengeance at its best.

Love

Gasper Noe's depicts a love triangle with three broken characters at its center. Although Love shows a couple and then three people experimenting with relationship, sex and romance in their youths, what ends up happening eventually is they get hopelessly stuck in their lives because of some decisions they take believing love is for real. What we see in Love is basically regret in non-linear flashbacks with unresolved fates for the stakeholders.

Gone Girl

Even though this David Fincher-directed thriller shows a couple struggling to make their marriage work, Desi (Neil Patrick Harris), who is shown to be a hopeless romantic in it, falls for the wrong woman and how. His fate is sealed and its the worst that could ever happen to someone completely blinded in love.

Audition

This South Korean horror-drama is proof that dating could turn out to be a complete nightmare, even worse for power hungry, middle-age widowers who prey on young women using their power and influence.

Blood Simple

A marriage goes awry, so much so that murder is the only way out! Will the husband, who believes he is still in love and can fix it, be able to forgive his wife's transgression?

Taxi No 9211

Rupali (Sameera Reddy) loves and supports Jai (John Abraham) only while she believes he can still become rich by winning a legal battle. When all hopes of crores worth of property and bank balance is lost, she dumps him. Can love be weighed in money and material things?

Baazigar

Revenge is probably a stronger passion that love and this film proves it. Ajay (Shah Rukh Khan), blinded by hatred, backstabs his lover Seema (Shilpa Shetty) and the way he does it is totally abhorrent.

Basic Instinct

A torrid affair, which Nick (Michael Douglas) believes to be love, turns ugly when he finds himself trapped by Catherine's (Sharon Stone) devious ways. Never truly believe what meets the eye, especially in a relationship, is what Nick and Catherine's love teaches us.

Fida

Crossed in love, Jai (Shahid Kapoor) sets on a journey of seeking revenge from Neha (Karena Kapoor) and her lover Vikram (Fardeen Khan). From a simple, emotional and sober man, Jai turns into a criminal, but to no avail as true love was always beyond his reach.