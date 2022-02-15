Valentine’s Day 2022: Sneak Peek Into Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Romantic Dinner Date

From partying the night out to going out on a dinner date to spend quality time together, people have their own ways of spending Valentine’s. Several celebrities shared a glimpse of their getaways with their better halves. KGF star Yash and wifey Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples. While the power couple never fails to treat fans to their adorable pictures on birthdays, anniversaries, and other auspicious occasions, it is never enough for their fans. Their delightful chatter often grabs headlines and fans want it to keep coming. Well, for Valentine’s Day, the two celebrated the day with a perfect dinner date on the rooftop, accompanied by flowers, candles, and lights. Yash and Radhika enjoyed each other's company in a perfectly romantic ambience, under the star-lit sky.

Posting an image from the dinner date, Radhika wished hubby on Valentine’s Day. “Always…Better Together," the caption of the Instagram post read. The captivating clicks speak for themselves, as the two are constantly giving couple goals even after 5 Years of being married and raising a family.

Take a look at the clicks:

Fans were waiting for the couple to share pics of their Valentine’s celebration. How do we know? The comment section of the post was flooded with fans expressing that “finally” they have shared the clicks. They adored Yash and Radhika’s chemistry and called them the “best couple” in town.

Yash and Radhika’s love story has been very hush-hush, and their romance came into the limelight post marriage. The duo met for the first time in 2007 on the sets of teleserial Nandagokula, and soon began dating. For a very long time, Yash and Radhika kept their relationship under wraps. Finally, on December 9 in 2016, they took fans by surprise when their wedding pictures surfaced online. The power couple are now parents to two kids Ayra and Yatharv.

