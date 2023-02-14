When we think of love and Valentine’s Day, the names of many Bollywood couples come to our minds. One of them is Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The duo is one of the power couples in B’Town. Their love story is also very interesting and is no less than a movie itself. On the day of love, let’s look at the adorable couple’s love story.

When Ajay and Kajol were paired on screen, they were loved by the audience. After that, their reel chemistry turned into a real one. Ajay and Kajol tied the knot on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home. Both of them have been living a very happy life since their marriage. The duo share a beautiful bond and constantly make fun of each other. The couple has two children, Nysa and Yug.

You will be surprised to know that when Ajay first met Kajol, he had no desire to meet her again in his life. According to reports, their first meeting was not very good. According to Amar Ujala’s report, Ajay had said in one of his interviews that it was not love at first sight with Kajol. The couple met for the first time on the sets of the film Hulchul in 1995. Both were playing the lead roles.

Kajol is chirpy and outspoken. That’s why she always used to laugh loudly, joke, and have fun on the sets of this film. Ajay was completely the opposite. He was very quiet. This is the reason why Ajay did not like Kajol’s style and did not want to meet her again. But some reports claimed that the duo grew closer during the shoot.

In fact, during the shooting of this film, Kajol would always talk to Ajay about her ex-boyfriend. The actor would always give her advice on what to do in such a situation, and gradually the two became close friends.

After dating each other for almost 4 years, the duo decided to get married. Both of them did not want the news of their marriage to be published in the media, so they got married on the terrace of their house. Their wedding was conducted very simply, and later the couple went on a long honeymoon to Europe for two months.

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in many films including Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, U Me Aur Hum, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha and Gundaraj.

