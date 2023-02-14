Valentine's Day 2023: OK Kanmani, 96 to Sita Ramam, Best South Indian Movies for a Romantic Date Night

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Valentine’s Day is here, and couples are busy planning their day of love. While most couples prefer to go on romantic dates, some like to be in the comfort of their own homes. Watching romantic movies with your partner while snacking on popcorn is the finest alternative for such folks. Romantic films can aid in the expression of love and make your partner feel special. This Valentine’s Day, we’ve handpicked the best South Indian romantic movies for couples to enjoy watching together.

OK Kanmani

OK Kanmani directed by Mani Ratnam is a movie revolving around two youngsters Adi played by Dulquer Salmaan and Tara played by Nithya Menen, who meet at a wedding and fall in love instantly. Since they both don’t believe in the institution of marriage, they decide to live together.

Premam

Nivin Pauly as Goerge in Premam showed us how true love will find you no matter how much you lose faith in it. Director Alphonse Puthren brought in a fresh take on love and heartbreaks with Premam where George is left heartbroken by his first love and is helped by Malar, a college professor to find the long-lost purpose of his life. This fun and romantic film is a perfect fit for a valentine’s movie with your partner.

96

All unfinished love stories deserve a happy ending, and 96 is the ideal example. The premise of the film centres around K Ramachandran played by Vijay Sethupathi and Janki played by Trisha, who reconnect after 22 years. A reunion brings back memories of the two high school sweethearts who split up and chose to go their ways. Their narrative is heartbreaking and will stay with you for a long time.

Mouna Ragam

Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Ragam portrays the story of an arranged marriage that is hampered from the onset by an imbalance of feelings between the two spouses. While Chandrakumar, played by Mohan wishes to be a caring husband, his wife Divya, played by Revathi unwillingly enters the marriage but is soon won over.

Hridayam

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s coming-of-age romantic drama, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran, is a realistic tale that centres on college life, romance, and the drama that comes bundled with it simplistically.

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, received widespread acclaim since its release last year. The touching plot centres on an orphaned soldier who gets a life-changing letter from Sita. He then sets out on a mission to find her, and when he does, they fall in love. The suspenseful climax will undoubtedly leave viewers teary-eyed.

Alai Payuthey

Alai Payuthey is yet another of Mani Ratnam’s classic romantic movies and is a story set in Chennai that explores the love story between a young couple Karthik played by Madhavan and Shakti played by Shalini, who later realise that marriage is not a bed of roses. The film has some of the most romantic and iconic songs by A R Rahman.

