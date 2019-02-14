Valentine's Day: 8 Bollywood Songs That'll Make You Say, ‘Single Rehne De’

Katrina Kaif might be worried about being left behind after all her contemporaries get married, but not all of us are that fazed by the wedding season. For the proudly single woman, not having a date on Valentine’s Day isn’t a big deal. But it does get difficult to ignore the mush fest all around. Loved-up couples, romantic playlists on the radio, red décor everywhere – it can get too much to deal with. Want to tune it all out? Here’s a playlist celebrating proud single women, who do not give two hoots about February 14.Talking about being proudly single, the first Bollywood figure that comes to mind is obviously Kangana Ranaut, the flag-bearer of fiercely independent women in showbiz. She’s celebrated singlehood in more films than one, so don’t be surprised if you see multiple Kangana songs in this playlist. Let’s start with the most obviously titled one.Kangana played a woman who goes on her Parisian honeymoon alone, after being dumped by her fiancé. What could be a stronger example of a single woman braving everything that reminds one of love in the most romantic city in the world?We do not recommend dancing in hot pants and tank tops in cold Kashmir, but we do recommend you adopt at least some percent of Anushka Sharma's carefree attitude. Khudi se maine ishq kiya re – could there be a bigger declaration of self-love?There’s probably not a single millennial woman who hasn’t danced around in her room to this song. When you are buoyed by your own achievements, nothing can stop you from flying high.Javed Akhtar’s lyrics perfectly represent the free spirit of Zubeidaa (Karisma Kapoor) – alone but content, happy to fly wherever the wild winds take her.You’ll be surprised at how many times the wind have been used as a metaphor for a free-spirited woman. Here’s another example. Amrita Rao is the quintessential college-goer in this song – strong-headed, rebellious and irreverent. We might not agree with her fashion choices, but this girl had her heart at the right place. Until Zayed Khan came along, that is.This song encourages you to go with the flow, flush the stress out of your system and not worry so much about life. In other words, take a trip to Goa.It’s okay to be dancing alone at a concert, or watch a movie alone in a theatre. All you need is to be comfortable in your own company, and loads of confidence. Which is what Kangana acquires by the end of this movie.You do not have to turn to Beyonce’s Single Ladies for a song celebrating single women, our very own Bollywood has enough anthems for the cause. Turn up the volume and tune out the world.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.