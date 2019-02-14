Valentine's Day Date! Alia Bhatt Hosts Private Screening of 'Gully Boy' for Ranbir Kapoor; Pics

There’s a reason the internet is obsessed with newly minted couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: They look ridiculously cute together. Although Ranbir and Alia are relatively low-key about their private life, the two are often spotted enjoying dinner dates in and around Mumbai, bonding with one another's families and holidaying abroad.On Wednesday, the actress hosted a special screening of her latest release Gully Boy for Ranbir. The film, which releases today, sees Alia opposite Ranveer Singh and is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.The couple kept it casual for the screening. While Alia was clicked in plunging V-neckline floral dress which she teamed with heels, Ranbir wore a blue jacket and denim with shoes.Meanwhile, the first reviews and early reactions to Gully Boy are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive. The film, which recently had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, has been receiving immense praise from Indian critics as well international film journalists.Variety, in its review of the film, wrote that Gully Boy is "a mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.